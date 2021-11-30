-
KUNR, Noticiero Móvil and This Is Reno have won a national Edward R. Murrow award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The award is for…
Mientras Nevada entra en la segunda fase del proceso de reapertura, los funcionarios de la ciudad de Reno volvieron a Facebook Live una vez más para…
Much of the Reno City Council is up for reelection this fall, and multiple incumbents will have to make it past the June primary in order to be on the…
Some of the nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital in downtown Reno demonstrated in front of the facility last week to express their concerns about working…
Across the country, groups have taken to the streets in recent weeks protesting so-called “stay-at-home” orders meant to curb the spread of the novel…
Different solutions have been proposed to reduce water levels from the flooded Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley, a battle that has been affecting nearby…
CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, can be found in the cannabis plant. Products containing CBD are easily accessible, but regulations remain unclear on…
The Space Whale, which is currently located by the BELIEVE sign on Reno’s city plaza, may need to find a new home soon. The sculpture's lease is up at the…
Washoe County School District (WCSD) has a critical shortage of school bus drivers. The unemployment rate is low in the Reno-Sparks area, at 3.2 percent,…
Truckee Meadows Community College is canceling its lease at its Keystone Avenue Performing Arts Center. As first reported in ThisisReno last year, TMCC is…