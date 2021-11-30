-
More than a third of Washoe County residents are considered burdened by housing costs. That's according to research conducted by Enterprise Community…
There’s not enough affordable housing in Washoe County…and more and more residents are getting priced out of owning their own homes. That’s according to a…
Washoe County is being sued by the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Governing Board over the county’s proposed legislation to gain more representation on…
The Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency is in charge of coordinating with the cities of Reno and Sparks, along with Washoe County, on land use…