Nelson George: 'Smart Black People'

By Ed Gordon
Published July 18, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

Nelson George is one of the leading critics of black American culture. During the last two decades, he's published more than a dozen books on the history of R&B music, basketball and hip-hop. George has also collaborated on film projects with Spike Lee, Chris Rock and Halle Berry.

Now, George is promoting his own film, Smart Black People. The documentary features personalities who left their stamp on America in the 1980s, and is based on George's latest book, Post-Soul Nation, now out on paperback.

(Full title: Post-Soul Nation: The Explosive, Contradictory, Triumphant, and Tragic 1980s as Experienced by African Americans (Previously Known as Blacks and Before That Negroes)

Smart Black People will be screening nationally throughout the summer and fall.

Ed Gordon
Hard hitting, intelligent, honest, and no-nonsense describe Ed Gordon's style and approach to reporting that have made the Emmy Award-winning broadcaster one of the most respected journalists in the business today. Known for his informative on-air interaction with newsmakers, from world leaders to celebrities, the name Ed Gordon has become synonymous with the "big" interview.