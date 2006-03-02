Rick Springfield Rejoins 'General Hospital'

Fans of the long-running ABC daytime drama General Hospital may remember Rick Springfield as Dr. Noah Drake, the suave surgeon who operated on the heartstrings of his fans.

Dr. Drake left Port Charles in 1983 to pursue a position at another hospital; Springfield departed to focus on his music career, which peaked with probably the only chart-topping '80s hit to employ the word "moot" in its lyrics: "Jessie's Girl."

Late last year, Springfield returned to the soap world, reprising his role on GH. "When they came to me to do [General Hospital again], I realized that was a good part of my career," Springfield says, "and I shouldn't deny that and it could be a very interesting awareness factor. I hadn't acted for a while and I was looking forward to acting again."

Springfield plans to appear on the soap indefinitely. He is also reviving nostalgia of the musical variety with a new album. The Day After Yesterday features covers of other artists' hits from the '70s and '80s, such as "I'm Not in Love" by 10cc and Foreigner's "Waiting for a Girl Like You."

