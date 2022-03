HBO's acclaimed western, Deadwood, created by Emmy-winner David Milch, gives new meaning to "wild west." In its third season, black characters -- rarely seen in Westerns -- are central to the show. The show's creator says many of Deadwood's characters are based on real people.

