'The Best of The Flip Wilson Show' on DVD

Before Martin Lawrence's Shanaynay character, or Tyler Perry's Madea, Flip Wilson set the bar high with his portrayal of the sassy Gerladine Jones, who popularized the phrase "What you see is what you get!"

Geraldine Jones was one of many characters from the late comedian's award-winning series, The Flip Wilson Show. The show catapulted Flip to the top, making him one of the first African Americans to have a hit network variety show.

The show was known for its innovative format — a simple round stage, hilarious sketch comedy and top guests like Redd Foxx and Bill Cosby. It aired on NBC from 1970 to 1974.

Now, popular episodes from the series are featured in a DVD box set, The Best of The Flip Wilson Show. The show's producer, Bob Henry, spoke with Tony Cox about why both blacks and whites loved Flip Wilson.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.