French actress Catherine Deneuve has long been thought of as an icon of international cinema. She's starred in films as diverse as Luis Buñuel's sensual Belle de jour, the musical The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and the colonial epic Indochine.

Her latest film is Andre Techine's Les voleurs, or Thieves.

This interview originally aired on Oct. 3, 1996.

