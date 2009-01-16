American Painter Andrew Wyeth Dies At 91

American artist Andrew Wyeth, who painted his neighbors and the landscapes of Pennsylvania's Brandywine Valley and coastal Maine, died Friday morning at his home in suburban Philadelphia. Wyeth, who was 91, has been placed in the tradition of artists like Winslow Homer and Thomas Eakins.

Renee Montagne talks with Jim Duff, director of the Brandywine River Museum, in Chadds Ford, Pa., where Wyeth was born and lived much of his life.

