Some Well-Meaning Advice For Santa, Stick To The Sleigh

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a little advice to Santa Claus - stick to the sleigh. When Santa made his stop on Wekiva Island in Florida, he decided to come by powerboat.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Merry Christmas. Ho ho ho.

GREENE: He gracefully got up onto the dock, but then he took one bad step and fell into the river. A video of this was posted on Facebook. Santa was fine and went about his business. But you knew that already since your gifts arrived. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.