New York Begins Commemoration For September 11

We will turn soon to New York, where services are about to begin to mark the first strike on Sept. 11, 2001. It was, of course, 8:46 a.m. Eastern Time when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center between the 93rd and 99th floors. At 9:59, the South Tower of the World Trade Center fell in an agonizing collapse of smoke and steel and sobs. And at 10:28, the North Tower collapsed. Two of the tallest buildings in the world simply vanished from the skyline. We witnessed unimaginable images of mangled buildings, chaos and a rush of first responders who tried to save as many souls as possible in a city where, just 90 minutes before, life was vivacious and peaceful.

We will go to those services later in our program and hope you'll be along with us on a very solemn morning. You're listening to Special Coverage from Weekend Edition and NPR News.