Florida Man Plants A Banana Tree In A Pothole In The Middle Of A Road

Published September 13, 2021 at 3:17 AM PDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Bryan Raymond of Fort Myers, Fla., has filled so many potholes on his street that it ended up feeling like he was sweeping the city's problems under the asphalt. So recently, he decided to cause a ruckus. He put a banana tree into the latest gravel fissure. Officials say his private road isn't their problem, but maybe this time his antics will lead to a more fruitful city response. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

U.S. Headlines