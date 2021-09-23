© 2021 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Betty Soskin, The Oldest Active U.S. Park Ranger, Is Still Going Strong

Published September 23, 2021 at 2:51 AM PDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin.

Happy 100th birthday to Betty Soskin. She's been a published author, a songwriter, a civil rights activist. These days, though, she's a ranger with the National Park Service. Soskin has been working at a national park in Richmond, Calif., since 2000. She helps tell the stories of Black Americans during World War II. Years ago, she told NPR, quote, "What gets remembered is a function of who's in the room doing the remembering."

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

