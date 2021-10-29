© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.
U.S. Headlines

Huge pumpkin is disqualified from competition over a small crack

Published October 29, 2021 at 2:48 AM PDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

The Super Bowl isn't happening until February. But this year's pumpkin-growing Super Bowl is already in the books. Mike Schmit from Markesan, Wis. - not the Hall of Fame third baseman - grew a pumpkin weighing over 2,500 pounds. But the minivan-sized pumpkin, which was the biggest one in the running, was disqualified because of a fingernail-size crack. Oh, well. At least that plump pumpkin will make for one scary jack-o'-lantern.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

U.S. Headlines