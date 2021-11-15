© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.
U.S. Headlines

Purple Heart medal turns up at a Florida garage sale

Published November 15, 2021 at 3:01 AM PST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King.

The Purple Heart is a priceless honor, which is why it was weird for Jamie Bath to find one for $2 at a garage sale in Florida. After a little investigation, he found out it belonged to Gus Albritton, a Vietnam War vet who had it stolen from him 38 years ago. Albritton thought he'd never see it again. Then he got a package from Bath in the mail. That medal's taken quite a journey, Albritton said.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

U.S. Headlines