We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update early next week.
Outrage after Joe Buck said that a player's concussion symptoms may be from the cold
Published December 17, 2021 at 1:20 PM PST
Broadcaster Joe Buck speculated that a player whose arms were tensed and shaking from an assumed concussion was just cold. An expert says it shows the league's messaging problem around head injuries.
Copyright 2021 NPR
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.