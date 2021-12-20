© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.
U.S. Headlines

Encore: You can't control time, but you can change your relationship with the clock

By Andee Tagle
Published December 20, 2021 at 2:13 PM PST

You've got only 4,000 weeks to live, give or take. While that may come as a brutal dose of reality, it's also an opportunity to think about how you're spending that time.

Copyright 2021 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Andee Tagle
Andee Tagle (she/her) is an associate producer and now-and-then host for NPR's Life Kit podcast.
See stories by Andee Tagle