U.S. Headlines

Nevada health officials reach out to Spanish speakers about COVID vaccinations

KUNR Public Radio | By Bert Johnson
Published December 20, 2021 at 2:09 AM PST

Nevada had not been doing vaccine outreach to rural Latinos until recently. Now, state health officials are ramping up efforts to administer shots and counter misinformation.

Bert Johnson
Bert is KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
