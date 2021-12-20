We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.
Not the 'carmageddon' that some predicted, traffic jams in some cities are back
Published December 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM PST
A new report finds congestion is up since 2020, though still below pre-pandemic levels. Some of the worst congestion is in Chicago, where drivers lost on average 104 hours sitting in their cars.
