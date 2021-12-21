© 2021 KUNR
Defense officials announce new rules to counter extremism within the U.S. military

By A Martínez,
Odette Yousef
Published December 21, 2021 at 2:16 AM PST

The Pentagon has updated its policies on extremism in the military by service members. The long-awaited report was ordered in the weeks following the January attack on the U.S. Capitol.

