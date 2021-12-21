We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.
Defense officials announce new rules to counter extremism within the U.S. military
Published December 21, 2021 at 2:16 AM PST
The Pentagon has updated its policies on extremism in the military by service members. The long-awaited report was ordered in the weeks following the January attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Copyright 2021 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Odette Yousef
Odette Yousef is a National Security correspondent focusing on extremism.