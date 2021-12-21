We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.
Encore: How To Reframe Jealousy In Relationships
Published December 21, 2021 at 2:11 PM PST
When cultivated correctly, jealousy can be a "beautiful opportunity" to "deepen our awareness of what we want, who we care about and who we are."
Copyright 2021 NPR
Andee Tagle (she/her) is an associate producer and now-and-then host for NPR's Life Kit podcast.