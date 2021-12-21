We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.
The U.S. economy is slowing as fewer immigrant workers come to fill jobs
Published December 21, 2021 at 3:36 PM PST
The U.S. economy is missing more than 1 million immigrant workers because of the pandemic and Trump-era cuts. Some say that's slowing down industries that depend most on immigrants, like trucking.
