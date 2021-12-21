© 2021 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

The U.S. economy is slowing as fewer immigrant workers come to fill jobs

By Joel Rose
Published December 21, 2021 at 3:36 PM PST

The U.S. economy is missing more than 1 million immigrant workers because of the pandemic and Trump-era cuts. Some say that's slowing down industries that depend most on immigrants, like trucking.

Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers immigration and breaking news.
