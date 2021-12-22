We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update the week of Dec. 20.
Keeping safe from omicron during the holidays
Published December 22, 2021 at 1:16 PM PST
The omicron variant is so contagious that researchers who study transmission say consumers should consider wearing N95s and taking a rapid COVID test shortly before gathering with friends and family.
