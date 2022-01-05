We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
People who believe Trump's election lies are running for offices that control voting
Published January 5, 2022 at 1:53 PM PST
More than a dozen Trump-aligned Republicans, who doubt President Biden won in 2020, are running to control the election process in their states. It could have sweeping consequences.
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.