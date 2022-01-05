© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

People who believe Trump's election lies are running for offices that control voting

By Miles Parks
Published January 5, 2022 at 1:53 PM PST

More than a dozen Trump-aligned Republicans, who doubt President Biden won in 2020, are running to control the election process in their states. It could have sweeping consequences.

Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
