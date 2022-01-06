We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
On Capitol Hill, President Biden and other leaders mark anniversary of Jan. 6 attack
Published January 6, 2022 at 2:24 PM PST
President Biden and Democratic leaders converged at the Capitol on Thursday with speeches, ceremonies and prayer to mark the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
