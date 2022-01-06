© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

On Capitol Hill, President Biden and other leaders mark anniversary of Jan. 6 attack

By Claudia Grisales,
Asma Khalid
Published January 6, 2022 at 2:24 PM PST

President Biden and Democratic leaders converged at the Capitol on Thursday with speeches, ceremonies and prayer to mark the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Copyright 2022 NPR

