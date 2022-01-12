We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Consumer prices are even higher as businesses try to keep up with people eager to buy
Published January 12, 2022 at 1:26 PM PST
Consumer prices were 7% higher in December than the year prior — the sharpest increase in nearly four decades. Many expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to try to bring inflation down.
