© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

Consumer prices are even higher as businesses try to keep up with people eager to buy

By Scott Horsley
Published January 12, 2022 at 1:26 PM PST

Consumer prices were 7% higher in December than the year prior — the sharpest increase in nearly four decades. Many expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to try to bring inflation down.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley