Family of 5, including 3 children, among the victims of the deadly NYC apartment fire

By Hansi Lo Wang
Published January 12, 2022 at 2:17 AM PST

Officials have released the names of the people who died from the weekend apartment building fire in the Bronx. The deaths of the 17 victims were all caused by smoke inhalation.

