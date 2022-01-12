© 2022 KUNR
Public health experts say most of us will get COVID-19. What does that mean?

By Allison Aubrey,
Ari ShapiroAlejandra Marquez JanseCourtney Dorning
Published January 12, 2022 at 1:41 PM PST

Public health experts say COVID-19 won't be eradicated, but studies show the omicron variant is less severe than delta, and there are ways to manage the disease — which will become predictable.

