Ronnie Spector, lead singer of The Ronettes, has died at age 78

By Ann Powers
Published January 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM PST

Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the 1960s girl group The Ronettes, has died at 78 after a bout with cancer. She recorded a string of pop hits including "Walking In The Rain" and "Be My Baby."

