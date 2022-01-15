We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Remembering Rabbi Israel Dresner, a Freedom Rider in the civil rights movement
Published January 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM PST
One of the original Freedom Riders has died. Rabbi Israel Dresner was arrested and jailed multiple times for his activism. He was among those who answered Martin Luther King Jr.'s call.
