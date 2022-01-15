© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Remembering Rabbi Israel Dresner, a Freedom Rider in the civil rights movement

By Tovia Smith
Published January 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM PST

One of the original Freedom Riders has died. Rabbi Israel Dresner was arrested and jailed multiple times for his activism. He was among those who answered Martin Luther King Jr.'s call.

Tovia Smith
Tovia Smith is an award-winning NPR National Correspondent based in Boston, who's spent more than three decades covering news around New England and beyond.
