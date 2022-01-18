© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

Divisions at the U.S. Supreme Court are playing out in differences among the justices

By Nina Totenberg
Published January 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM PST

The U.S. Supreme Court hasn't been this divided in decades. Disagreements over masking, social issues and the Constitution itself are playing out among the justices themselves.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Nina Totenberg