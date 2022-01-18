We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
High speed 5G service will launch tomorrow, but not near some airports
Published January 18, 2022 at 1:59 PM PST
Verizon and AT&T will be launching 5G mobile service Wednesday. They agreed to delay implementation near some airports, as airlines say 5G could interfere with sensitive safety equipment on planes.
