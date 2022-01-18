We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
News brief: Senate's filibuster issue, Texas hostage details, Iran nuclear talks
Published January 18, 2022 at 2:08 AM PST
Senate Democrats plow ahead with a showdown over the filibuster and voting rights. Details emerge about the hostage taking at a Texas synagogue. Efforts continue to revive the Iran nuclear deal.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.