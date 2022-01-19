© 2022 KUNR
A federal judge has approved Puerto Rico's exit from bankruptcy

By A Martínez,
Adrian Florido
Published January 19, 2022 at 2:14 AM PST

Puerto Rico entered bankruptcy in 2016 after it stopped making payments on more than $70 billion of loans. The deal was struck with the island's creditors, and opens the path to economic recovery.

