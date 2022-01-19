We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Here's the latest research into the accuracy of at-home rapid COVID tests
Published January 19, 2022 at 1:26 PM PST
As people use at-home rapid tests more and more, they're noticing some idiosyncrasies with the results. Here's the latest research examining the accuracy of these tests.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Maria Godoy is a senior science and health editor and correspondent with NPR News. Her reporting can be heard across NPR's news shows and podcasts. She is also one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.