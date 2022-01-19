© 2022 KUNR
Reporter John Leland on the lessons he's learned from spending time with the very old

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with New York Times reporter John Leland about the end of his series of articles following several people who were 85 years and older to the end of their lives.

