We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Reporter John Leland on the lessons he's learned from spending time with the very old
Kat Lonsdorf
, Justine Kenin
Published January 19, 2022 at 1:26 PM PST
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with New York Times reporter John Leland about the end of his series of articles following several people who were 85 years and older to the end of their lives.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.