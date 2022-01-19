© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Supreme Court heard Cruz case about using post-election contributions to repay loans

By Nina Totenberg
Published January 19, 2022 at 1:55 PM PST

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in Republican Sen. Ted Cruz's bid to undo a provision limiting the amount of money candidates can be reimbursed for personal loans to their own campaigns.

