Supreme Court heard Cruz case about using post-election contributions to repay loans
Published January 19, 2022 at 1:55 PM PST
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in Republican Sen. Ted Cruz's bid to undo a provision limiting the amount of money candidates can be reimbursed for personal loans to their own campaigns.
