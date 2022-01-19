We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Texas Rabbi who was held hostage says we can't live in fear
Published January 19, 2022 at 1:26 PM PST
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, from the congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. He and a few other congregants were held hostage at gunpoint for 11 hours.
Copyright 2022
NPR
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Miguel Macias is a Senior Producer at All Things Considered, where he is proud to work with a top-notch team to shape the content of the daily show.
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.