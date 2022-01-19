We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Verizon and AT&T delay 5G rollout near airports after airlines express concerns
Published January 19, 2022 at 2:14 AM PST
The two telecom giants have agreed to limit the 5G rollout amid concerns that the high-speed wireless service could interfere with safety equipment on some aircraft.
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.