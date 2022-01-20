© 2022 KUNR
A look at how President Biden has handled the pandemic through his 1st year in office

By Tamara Keith
Published January 20, 2022 at 1:26 PM PST

One year ago, President Biden took the oath of office, with beating COVID at the top of his agenda. Managing the uncertainty of what comes next remains the greatest challenge of his presidency.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
