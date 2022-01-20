© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

Houses of worship are trying to balance safety with their mission to welcome all

By Tovia Smith
Published January 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM PST

The FBI and the Texas rabbi who was held hostage are meeting with synagogues to discuss how to protect themselves, as they strain to balance the need for security with their mission to welcome all.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Tovia Smith
Tovia Smith is an award-winning NPR National Correspondent based in Boston, who's spent more than three decades covering news around New England and beyond.
See stories by Tovia Smith