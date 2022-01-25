© 2022 KUNR
Labor issues put a squeeze on America's $50 billion ski industry

By Kirk Siegler
Published January 25, 2022 at 4:21 AM PST

Ski industry conglomerate Vail Resorts is pushing back against criticism over staff pay and other operational struggles due to labor issues made worse by the omicron surge.

