A look at Justice Stephen Breyer's time on the Supreme Court — and what comes next
Published January 26, 2022 at 1:42 PM PST
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has announced his retirement after 40 years as a judge, 27 of them on the nation's high court. President Biden will have the opportunity to name his first justice.
