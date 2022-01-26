© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

A look at Justice Stephen Breyer's time on the Supreme Court — and what comes next

By Nina Totenberg
Published January 26, 2022 at 1:42 PM PST

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has announced his retirement after 40 years as a judge, 27 of them on the nation's high court. President Biden will have the opportunity to name his first justice.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Nina Totenberg