© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

Will rising wages push inflation even higher?

By Scott Horsley
Published January 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM PST

Labor costs rose at their fastest pace in more than two decades last year. That growth eased a bit in the final months of 2021, which could give the Federal Reserve's inflation watchdogs some relief.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley