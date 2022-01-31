We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
For the first time, the U.S. allocates big money for Animal Road Crossings
Published January 31, 2022 at 2:04 AM PST
Millions of animals die on U.S. roads and the new infrastructure law includes money for wildlife crossings to keep them safe. We visit the site where the first major urban crossing will soon be built.
Nathan Rott is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where he focuses on environment issues and the American West.