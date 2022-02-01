We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons
Published February 1, 2022 at 2:13 PM PST
Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the National Football League after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Tovia Smith is an award-winning NPR National Correspondent based in Boston, who's spent more than three decades covering news around New England and beyond.