Volunteer fire departments that the U.S. relies on are stretched dangerously thin

By Frank Morris
Published February 1, 2022 at 1:53 PM PST

Most of the U.S. is served by volunteer firefighters, but staffing and operating these departments has never been harder. Many are stretched increasingly thin, sometimes with near fatal consequences.

