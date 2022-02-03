© 2022 KUNR
Calls grow for Chicago officer who killed a Black teenager to face federal charges

By Cheryl Corley
Published February 3, 2022 at 2:04 AM PST

"Sixteen shots and a cover-up" was the rallying cry after a video showed a Chicago police officer killed a black teenager in 2014. On Thursday, Jason Van Dyke gets an early release from prison.

