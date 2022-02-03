We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Fed nominees face questions about inflation and climate change
Published February 3, 2022 at 2:31 PM PST
The Senate Banking Committee held confirmation hearings for three of President Biden's Federal Reserve Board nominees. The nominees were quizzed on their approach to inflation and climate change.
