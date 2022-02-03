We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Massive winter storm causes travel issues and power outages in parts of the U.S.
Published February 3, 2022 at 2:31 PM PST
A widespread winter storm is dumping snow and causing freezing rain though large parts of the United States, leading to travel disruptions and some power outages.
