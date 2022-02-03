© 2022 KUNR
Meta's Market value plummets by $200 billion as Facebook user base declines

Published February 3, 2022 at 2:22 PM PST

Investors wiped more than $200 billion of the market value of Facebook owner Meta after the company warned of weaker advertising growth and reported its first-ever decline in daily users.

