Meta's Market value plummets by $200 billion as Facebook user base declines
Published February 3, 2022 at 2:22 PM PST
Investors wiped more than $200 billion of the market value of Facebook owner Meta after the company warned of weaker advertising growth and reported its first-ever decline in daily users.
Shannon Bond is a business correspondent at NPR, covering technology and how Silicon Valley's biggest companies are transforming how we live, work and communicate.